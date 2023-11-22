Fort Myers Mayor says city's offer during FMPD salary negotiations is generous

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nearly a week after the Fort Myers Police (FMPD) Union came out and said that contractnegotiationsare being stalled because they can't reach an agreement withthe city, Mayor Kevin Anderson (Fort Myers) spoke on the situation.

"The last offer I was presented from the city, I thought was extremely generous, very generous," said Mayor Anderson. "It may not reach the mark they want, but it's a very generous increase."

The union president, Officer John Price previously stated that even if officers get the $5 an increase they're asking for, they will still make less than law enforcement agencies in the area.

Mayor Anderson told Fox 4's Briana Brownlee the city is offering it's officers more than just base pay.

"We invested in take home cars," Mayor Anderson said "We offer a housing subsidy, $500 a month for officers who live in the city and we are also negotiating, I can't stress it enough, a very generous offer."

Since the city is still negotiating with FMPD, the mayor couldn't give the details on the exact offer.

However the union said the offer given by the city is a sliding scale downward from $4.40 an hour for starting officers to zero for officers who have been with the agency 10 years or more.

"While the City has offered to adjust starting pay for officers it has offered a zero dollar an hour raise for senior officers at the agency," Officer Price previously sated.

"They have established a step plan a paid plan over the years where there is a substantial difference between a senior officer and new officer," Mayor Anderson said.

Officer Price previously called on people who live in Fort Myers to reach out to the city, because he said the low pay is causing a shortage of officers which is putting everyone at risk.

“They have every right to do that," Mayor Anderson said. "I can tell you I’ve received one contact from a citizen. I give credit to the citizens of the city that they can see and they can look at this issue and understand it’s their tax dollars that these officers are asking for.”

Despite negotiations appearing to be at a standstill, Mayor Anderson said the city has to consider that no one knows what the economy will look like in the next few years.

"It's give and take on both sides, we didn't have an unlimited bucket of money," Mayor Anderson said.

The contract negotiations have been going on for 15 months.

The union and city leaders are scheduled to meet again on Monday.