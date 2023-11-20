Community saddened by cause of morning power outage

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The US Fish and Wildlife Service says a bald eagle found hanging in a Cape Coral power line caused a power outage Monday morning.

Viewers tell Fox 4 the bald eagle was found near Northwest 23rd Avenue as they were on a walk. They called FWC to report the dead eagle, who then contacted the United States Fish and Wildlife Service as they are the ones in charge of bald eagles.

USFWS says there is nothing they can do and the bird will deteriorate on its own.

"The bald eagle was removed from the USFWS endangered species list and the FWC imperiled species list in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The bald eagle continues to be protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, along with the state bald eagle rule," USFWS says.