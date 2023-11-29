Bonita Springs City Council pushes for safer streets after deadly crash

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety is important... especially in places with high traffic.

Two vehicles hit and killed a pedestrian on West Terry Street where it intersects with Richview Court. It happened in Bonita Springs on Wednesday, November 22 according to Florida Highway Patrol.

While the crash is still under investigation Bonita Springs City Councilors are working to prevent situations like this in the future.

"Every time there's a loss it's a tragic loss," District 2's Jesse Purdon said.

He says tax dollars are turning this issue around.

"This last budget we spent millions and millions of dollars on it," Purdon said, referring to road safety projects.

New additions to downtown, like Sugar Shack Downtown and the Rooftop at Riverside food truck park will bring even more foot traffic.

"There's nothing more important than pedestrian safety especially in a downtown like what we have, and what we have coming," he said.

Some of those city's plans include widening roadways along Rosemary and Bonita Drive along with East and West Terry. Purdon says councilors are talking about approving changing the location of stop signs in roundabouts so drivers see them sooner.

"I think that will help with some of the confusion," he said.

It's been top of mind for council, and even more now.

"We put in all of these lights, all of these walkways and mechanisms trying to make it safe as possible," Purdon said.

These plans take time and Jesse Purdon says it's not confirmed just when they'll be complete. We'll update as the projects continue.