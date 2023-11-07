BONITA SPRINGS | The push to develop into a more lively downtown

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Sugarshack Downtown is under construction right now in Bonita Springs. The site off Old 41 will bring food and live music together with the goal of making Downtown Bonita Springs feel more youthful and lively.

It’s something developers are hoping with revitalize and push money into this area. It also will serve as a place of community for musical artists to connect and perform, giving even more of a platform to the Sugarshack Music Channel.

"Bonita Springs is on the cusp of becoming something great," local developer and partner on the project, Kyle Moran said.

The area home to more than 50,000 people but some say there’s not much to do in the city.

“It’s going to be really exciting, it’s the type of thing that will really entertain and nourish a lot of generations in Downtown Bontia Springs," he said.

Dave Alpert is VP of partnership with Sugarshack. He says the city is doing all it can to uphold projects like this, naming the Rooftop at Riverside project in the works just feet away.

“They’ve [city officials] put $50 million into the infrastructure [in Bonita Springs], creating a groundwork for private enterprise to come in, do what they do best, which is come up with great concepts, chase the American dream, and build something special that we can build with the community," Alpert said.

He grew up in Bonita Springs and says his hometown's central position in Southwest Florida is perfect for this site, to uplift the economy and serve as a pit-stop when commuting.

“This is going to become an ideal spot for people to come to travel into, experience great live music have a lot of fun in the parks, and I hear a lot of great restaurants are going to be coming too," Alpert said.

That’s the end goal here, more choices, as Bonita Springs has added more than 20,000 people in the last 2 decades.