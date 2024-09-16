How a new state law is helping to transform the vacant Sanibel Outlets

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — A new state law is helping to spur housing development in some blighted areas of southwest Florida.

On the way to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach, demolition crews are tearing down the iconic Sanibel Outlets.

Sanibel Outlets Transformation

For nearly three decades shoppers looking for deals came to the Sanibel Outlets.

But Hurricane Ian severely damaged much of the mall.

New plans call for a 23-acre mixed-use development, including 200 workforce housing units.

Plans submitted to replace Sanibel Outlets with nearly 500 residential units

“By providing the housing, basically, at the front door of both Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, that certainly provides a great place for the daily commuter to live nearby and get to their jobs,” said Ryan Von Weller, Chief Operating Officer of Wendover Housing Partners, which was just chosen to build Helm’s Bay Landing.

The development of Helm’s Bay Landing has been made possible due to the Live Local Act which was passed last year.

The law, which was spearheaded by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo of Naples, provides tax and zoning exemptions for affordable and workforce housing.

Vandalism and safety concerns at vacant Sanibel Outlets

“We certainly believe we are one of, if not the first, to utilize it in this corridor,” said Von Weller.

Wendover has applied for $20 million in grant money from Lee County to support the construction of the community.

According to Lee County officials, there are no current developments underway that fall under the Live Local Act.

“It really streamlines the process from the developer's point of view. But we’re also working with the community,” said Von Weller.