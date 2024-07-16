Plans submitted to replace Sanibel Outlets with near 500 residential units

IONA, Fla. — The long-awaited demolition of the Sanibel Outlets has finally begun, over 21 months after Hurricane Ian devastated the outdoor mall. Big plans are now underway for the site, with owners unveiling the Calusa Grande, a mixed-use development.

Calusa Grande

The Calusa Grande is set to feature 498 residential units, with 200 designated as affordable workforce housing. This means they will be reserved for people who work on Sanibel Island and the surrounding areas.

Kerri St. John, an employee at MudBugs Restaurant, has been commuting to the island for over five years. She shares her experience, "In April, I'd commute between an hour and a half to three hours, and this last fall, it was up to three hours one way."

For many restaurant owners on Sanibel, the lengthy commute has been a major challenge in finding and retaining employees, especially after Hurricane Ian.

Pasquale Russo, owner of Tutti Pazzi, says "We're finding really qualified candidates who are excited about joining us, but the moment they find out we're on Sanibel, they politely decline, saying the commute is much too far."

In addition to residential units, the Calusa Grande plans to add office space, retail, and restaurants on its 22.5 acres. This development is eagerly anticipated by neighboring residents.

Joe Prigun, who lives just next door, believes it will have a positive impact on the community. "I think it'll bring up my property value a lot," he said.

A contractor on-site estimates that the demolition will be completed by October.

