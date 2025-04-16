Homes evacuated in Montura Ranch Estates for brush fire; power shut down in area

UPDATE 2:54 p.m.:

The Hendry County School District says parents should expect significant bus delays due to the fire.

"We strongly recommend that if you have an alternative means of transportation for your student(s), you consider utilizing it to avoid significant wait times," the district posted on social media. "We understand this situation may cause inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these unforeseen circumstances. The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are working to transport them as efficiently and safely as possible given the road closures. "

ORIGINAL STORY:

Homes are under evacuation in Montura Ranch Estates in Hendry County because of a brush fire. Power has also been shut down in the area.

If you live between North Cabbage Palm at Horse Club and west to North Utopia Street, you need to evacuate.

Additionally, if you live on Camino Real Boulevard at North Utopia Street and east to North Cabbage Palm, you're also under evacuation.

The evacuations are roughly a three-block radius.

Hendry County deputies are helping with road closures. They tell Fox 4 multiple agencies are at the scene including Clewiston, LaBelle and Montura Ranch fire departments. Collier County is sending a helicopter to help fight the fire.

The Florida Forest Service says three acres have burned and it's 50% contained.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the area. We are working to learn more information.