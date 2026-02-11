Florida Forest Service fighting 1,200 acre wildfire in southern Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — Right now, fire crews are battling a 1,200 acre wildfire in southern Hendry County in Big Cypress, off West Boundary Road.

The Florida Forest Service told Fox 4 that no one has been injured and there are no structures at risk.

As of 6:33pm, the fire was 35% contained. We are working to learn more information and how this fire started.

Meteorologist Katie Walls is monitoring smoke primarily in our inland communities across Hendry into Glades counties. As winds become light overnight, one concern will be for fog developing in these areas with the small smoke particles. That fog could be dense.