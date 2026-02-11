Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityHendry County

Actions

Florida Forest Service fighting 1,200 acre wildfire in southern Hendry County

The large wildfire is 35% contained.
The Florida Forest Service tells Fox 4 that no structures are in jeopardy and no one has been injured.
1,200 wildfire burning in Big Cypress
Posted

HENDRY COUNTY — Right now, fire crews are battling a 1,200 acre wildfire in southern Hendry County in Big Cypress, off West Boundary Road.

The Florida Forest Service told Fox 4 that no one has been injured and there are no structures at risk.

As of 6:33pm, the fire was 35% contained. We are working to learn more information and how this fire started.

Meteorologist Katie Walls is monitoring smoke primarily in our inland communities across Hendry into Glades counties. As winds become light overnight, one concern will be for fog developing in these areas with the small smoke particles. That fog could be dense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Austin Schargorodski