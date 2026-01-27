Firefighters battling 50-acre brush fire southeast of LaBelle

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service is battling a brush fire southeast of LaBelle.

According to a spokesperson, the fire is near Dover Terrace and Southeast Raintree Boulevard. No structures are threatened, but it has burned about 50 acres, as of Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, no evacuations have been ordered.

The fire is 20% contained, though the spokesperson said winds and the drought are major factors in the fight to get it completely under control. He added that the fire quickly went from three acres to 50.

They have several units at the fire including a helicopter and local fire agencies.

A cause has not been determined and there are no injuries.

Hendry County, much like the rest of Southwest Florida, is under a burn ban.