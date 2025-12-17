220-acre prescribed burn planned for Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District is conducting a 220-acre prescribed burn on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the C-139 Abiaki Prairie Restoration Project in southern Hendry County.

The burn unit is located north of Josie Billie Highway, also known as Snake Road. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area during the operation, as shown in the project map.

Prescribed burns help protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires and support the health of South Florida’s ecosystems. The district regularly uses prescribed fire to maintain natural areas and manage invasive vegetation, benefiting native plants and wildlife.