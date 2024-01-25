Guns, fentanyl seized in Fort Myers drug bust

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An accused drug trafficker is behind bars after a 5-month investigation, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

FMPD’s Vice/Narcotics united began investigating 28-year-old Ryeshene Bronson back in August of 2023.

“It was determined that Bronson was responsible for the trafficking of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl within the City of Fort Myers,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

On Wednesday, members of the department’s Special Enforcement Division and the United States Marshals Service arrested Bronson on the 1100 block of Sumter Drive.

“While apprehending Bronson, illegal narcotics were located in plain view within the residence which led to a search warrant being served,” according to FMPD.

Following a search of the home, detectives located and seized the following items:

• 48.4 grams of Fentanyl

• 17.8 grams of Substituted Cathinones (bath salts)

• 20.6 grams of Methamphetamine

• $15,554 in US Currency

• 7 firearms

Based on the investigation and location of the narcotics during the search warrant, Bronson was arrested for the following:

• Trafficking in Fentanyl

• Trafficking in Phenethylamines – More than 10 grams

• Sale of Methamphetamine

• Sale of Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Controlled Substance