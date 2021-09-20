Forensic expert gives insight into what could be happening in Laundrie home

NORTH PORT, Fla. — As the FBI executed a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents, many neighbors and people watching on TV wondered what agents were doing inside of the house.

Brian Laundrie has been identified by police as a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She disappeared while traveling on a months-long cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiance.

Forensic expert Dr. David Thomas with Florida Gulf Coast University said any place inside of the home that could have evidence connected to the crime will most likely be looked into.

"No stone will be unturned in that household," said Dr. Thomas.

Law enforcement said Brian Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday. Over the weekend, ATV's, helicopters, and large aquatic vehicles entered the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in search of Laundrie.

Dr. David Thomas explained he believes investigators are looking for information that could point them to Laundrie's possible location.

"I would say they are looking for more evidence that would help them find him in a more timely manner. In the past, families haven't always been forthcoming with information or haven't been truthful with information when there is a loved one involved with a crime," said Dr. Thomas.

