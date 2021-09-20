Day 2 of the search for Brian Laundrie turns up no results

SARASOTA COUNTY — While the search for Gabby Petito may be at an end, the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie continues.

On Sunday, we watched as ATV's, helicopters, and large aquatic vehicles entered the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park for the second day in a row.

Law enforcement are continuing to follow a tip they got from Laundrie’s family.

"His family says that this is a place that he frequents. They also believe that this is where he came," said North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor during a press conference Saturday.

But despite more than 50 officers combing the woods, there were no updates offered to the media throughout the day.

Then, at 5:41 p.m., the North Port Police Department provided a simple update in a Tweet, saying they were done searching and there was “nothing to report.”

That was not welcome news for people we met at a growing memorial for Gabby Petito outside City Hall.

"I’m definitely frustrated. I feel like his parents should have came forward and helped law enforcement in any way that they could, and I feel like they didn’t do that," said Tiffany Manna.

Manna and her two daughters, Lillian and Lainey, said they’re now focusing on remembering Petito. Lainey even made something to remember her.

"It was a picture and a picture frame. I made a picture for her. I feel bad for Gabby and she didn’t deserve any of that," said Lainey Manna.

We expect law enforcement to continue their search for Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park starting Monday morning. At this time, Laundrie is still only being identified by police as a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death.