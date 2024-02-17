Watch Now
FMPD investigating a drowning in apartment complex retention pond

Ella Rhoades
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 17, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department tells Fox 4 they are investigating a drowning that occurred Saturday afternoon at The Retreat at Vista Lakes apartment complex, at the corner of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.

A resident tells Fox 4 police arrived just before 3 p.m. Police currently have an area roped off next to one of the apartment complex's two retention ponds. FMPD did share yet details on the victim and the circumstances leading up the drowning.

This is a developing story.

