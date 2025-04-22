Florida car repairs among the costliest in the country

Florida drivers are paying some of the highest rates in the country for auto repairs, a new study finds.
The study by Florida personal injury attorneys Fasig Brooksanalyzed factors that often impact the expense of a traffic accident.
Florida ranked the seventh most expensive state for auto repairs.
There are several factors behind the high rates.
On average, Florida drivers pay some of the highest rates for car insurance.
The study found Florida’s average minimum liability insurance premium ranks as the third-most expensive nationwide at an estimated $1,605.
According to the study, California is the state where the expenses are the highest for a traffic accident.
Florida ranked seventh overall, with the study revealing the following:
- Overall index score = 58.39 out of 100
- Average hospital expenses per day = $2,826
- Average annual minimum-liability premium = $1,605
- Average annual full-coverage premium = $3,795
- Average ambulance cost per urban mile = $975
- Average ambulance cost per rural mile = $1,311
- Average vehicle repair labor cost = $143
- Average vehicle repair parts cost = $254
