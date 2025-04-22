Florida drivers are paying some of the highest rates in the country for auto repairs, a new study finds.

The study by Florida personal injury attorneys Fasig Brooksanalyzed factors that often impact the expense of a traffic accident.

Florida Car Repairs Among the Costliest in the Country

Florida ranked the seventh most expensive state for auto repairs.

There are several factors behind the high rates.

On average, Florida drivers pay some of the highest rates for car insurance.

The study found Florida’s average minimum liability insurance premium ranks as the third-most expensive nationwide at an estimated $1,605.

According to the study, California is the state where the expenses are the highest for a traffic accident.

Florida ranked seventh overall, with the study revealing the following:

Overall index score = 58.39 out of 100

Average hospital expenses per day = $2,826

Average annual minimum-liability premium = $1,605

Average annual full-coverage premium = $3,795

Average ambulance cost per urban mile = $975

Average ambulance cost per rural mile = $1,311

Average vehicle repair labor cost = $143

Average vehicle repair parts cost = $254

