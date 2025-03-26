Watch Now
Florida sees large spike in uninsured and underinsured drivers

The spike in underinsured drivers is a key contributor to Florida's high auto insurance costs.
If you wonder why Florida drivers pay some of the highest rates in the country for car insurance, look at the other drivers on the road.

A new study from the Insurance Research Council shows a large spike in uninsured and underinsured drivers.

The study found one-in-five Florida drivers are uninsured, that ranks the 7th highest in the country.

Additionally, more than a third (38.3%) are classified as being underinsured, meaning they have car insurance, but their liability coverage limits aren’t enough to cover the full extent of damages and injuries in a car accident.

The report found that’s the second highest rate in the country.

According to the IRC, Florida has seen a 10% spike in uninsured and underinsured drivers since 2017.

“The bottom line is at fault accidents are more expensive than ever before. We have advanced technology in vehicles. That’s costing a lot more, even for a fender bender, to repair a vehicle in an accident compared to 10 years ago,” said Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute.

Florida drivers pay more than $4,100 for full auto coverage insurance according to a study by Bankrate.

That’s a 25% increase from last year.

