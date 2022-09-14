Family of local teen trusts 'justice will be served' after early morning hit & run

LEHIGH ACRES, Fl. — "I know justice will be served, but my focus is my sister."

Those are the words of a local high school senior, as he shares more about the moment when he saw his sister get hit by a car while they walked to their Lehigh Acres bus stop.

At the request of their parents, FOX 4 is not sharing the identity of this family.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver hit the 15-year-old girl near Banning Street and Champion Avenue just after 6:30 on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the driver did not stop, and her brother says it's a moment he will never forget.

"I thought she was going to die."

He tells us she suffered injuries to her face while another student called 911.

The girl was transported to the hospital.

Both students are students at Lehigh Senior High School, and the 18-year-old big brother says he couldn't focus on his classwork while he waited for word about his sister.

“Cause like throughout the whole time of me being at school, I could only think about her. I couldn’t even focus on anything within my class."

The victim's family confirms that she did receive stitches, but she will be okay.

Her mother asked FOX 4 to share her gratitude for the support they've received from neighbors in the area.

But, Southwest Florida Crimestoppers says they're still looking for the driver of the vehicle that struck the local student.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they're looking for a 1998 GMC truck with Florida license plate 37AXNY. Troopers say it could have a missing left side mirror and damage to the front headlamp.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers.