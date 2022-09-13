Student injured in Lehigh hit-and-run, picture of suspect pickup released

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol and Crime Stoppers are looking for information related to a Tuesday morning hit-and-run.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m., according to FHP.

Troopers say a teenager was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Banning Street.

An image of a suspect pickup truck was released; it is a 1998 GMC with Florida tag number 37AXNY. It is believed to have a missing left-side mirror and damage to the front headlamp.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call FHP or Southwest Florida Crime stoppers.