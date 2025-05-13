DeSoto County deputies cleared in deadly shooting of wanted sex offender

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office has released body-camera video of a deadly shooting involving two deputies. Video shows the two deputies shooting at a wanted sex offender, 30-year-old Matthew Steven Rollie, who opened fire on them.

Around 3:40 p.m. on January 24, 2025, Sheriff James Potter says they got information Rollie could be in DeSoto County. He was wanted out of Forsyth County in Georgia for enticing a child for indecent purposes. Additionally, he did not register as a sex offender in DeSoto County.

*WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised*

Deputies searched for him that day, but couldn't find Rollie.

On Jan. 25, Deputy Trujillo pulled over a car on State Road 72 between Thigpen Road and Addison Avenue. The sheriff says the driver was pulled over because she failed to stop at stop sign.

At the time, he believed Rollie was in the car, too.

As Trujillo was trying to confirm it was Rollie, Sgt. Nunez arrived at the scene and went to the passenger side where Rollie was.

Potter said as the sergeant was looking at Rollie's license, he took off his seatbelt. Meanwhile, the driver was out of the vehicle.

In newly-released body camera video, you can see Rollie reach for a gun in the center console and fire multiple shots. Trujillo was hit twice, but the sheriff says Trujillo was able to fire back.

DeSoto County Sheriff DeSoto County Sheriff's Office released video that they say shows Matthew Rollie reach into the center console of a vehicle to get a gun, just before shooting at deputies in January

"I'm hit, I'm hit," you can hear Trujillo say in the video.

The sheriff says after Trujillo shot Rollie, the suspect got out of the car on the passenger side and pointed the gun at Nunez.

Potter says the sergeant discharged her weapon multiple times. In the video, you can see Rollie fall to the ground after being shot. The sheriff says Rollie continued to fire his gun.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office DeSoto County Sheriff's Office released video that they say shows Matthew Rollie holding on to his gun while he shot at deputies from the ground in January

In the video, you can see Nunez continue to fire at Rollie.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Photo of Matthew Steven Rollie from the Sex Offender Registry flyer issued by the state of Florida.

"He's down," she said.

Trujillo was airlifted to a hospital and is recovering at home, according to the sheriff.

Rollie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox 4 learned after the shooting that Rollie had a lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin and Florida, and some of those crimes were sex crimes connected to children.

Rollie was not registered as a sex offender in DeSoto County, and a sex offender registry flyer lists his registered zip code as an area in Ocala.

In a video released on social media, Potter explained the delay in releasing the video and information about the deadly shooting.

He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement began the investigation into the shooting. Once that was done, it was sent to the State Attorney's Office to review it.

At an internal level, the sheriff's office does an investigation.

They all concluded there was no wrong doing by either deputy involved.

