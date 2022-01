CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a EF-1 tornado with winds hitting 110 mph hit Charlotte County this morning.

The tornado started approximately at 6:37 a.m. and ended at 6:42 a.m. The tornado came ashore as a waterspout near a marina, where it flipped a boat and damaged several others before moving into a manufactured home community where it damaged at least 35 homes.

Initial damages are estimated around $500K.