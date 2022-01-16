Tornado warnings reported across SWFL

Crews from Southwest Florida emergency services and the National Weather Service will be surveying damage left by a string of severe storms Sunday morning that prompted several tornado warnings.

Viewer photos and videos submitted throughout the morning depict large rotating funnel-type clouds in areas including Fort Myers Beach and Iona/McGregor. Viewers also submitted photos and videos showing downed trees and overturned vehicles.

Florida Power & Light reported more than 15,000 Lee County customers without electricity at 9:30 a.m.; by 10:30 a.m. a combined total of 13,000 outages were reported between FPL and the Lee County Electric Cooperative.

Florida Highway Patrol reported what appeared to be a large tornado cross I-75 near mile marker 100 just after 9:30 a.m. Around the same time they responded to a large semi-truck that overturned near mile marker 96. Minor injuries were reported.

This is a rapidly developing story; refresh this page for updates and stay with Fox 4 on-air and online for continuing coverage.

