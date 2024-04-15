Charlotte County deputy named "Officer of the Month" after baby rescue

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — On Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies has been named February's "Officer of the Month" by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund after he rescued a six-month-old babyfollowing a car crash.

On February 8, 2024, Sergeant Dave Musgrove was driving his patrol car when a motorcyclist drove past him at more than 100 mph.

Video shows a bright light, dust and smoke just seconds later.

RELATED: Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy saves six-month-old after deadly crash

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office would later release details of their investigation, saying the motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle.

Through body cam video following Musgrove's arrival on scene, a mother is heard screaming frantically following the crash.

That's when Musgrove observed the baby trapped in the backseat, underneath the deceased motorcyclist.

The sergeant then rescues the baby and begins to administer CPR.

The baby survived the crash.

“In moments of crisis, true heroes emerge. Sgt. Dave Musgrove's actions exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement,” said William Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. “We are humbled and proud to honor him as our Officer of the Month for February 2024.”

