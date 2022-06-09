CCPD says brothers ages 11, 14 accused of robbing gun store had a notebook planning the heist

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A judge determined that the two young brothers facing almost two dozen felony gun charges must stay in a juvenile detention center for at least 21 days.

11-year-old Lukis Ayala and his brother 14-year-old Felix Ayala were in court for the first time Thursday morning.

After the alleged crime shocked many people in the Cape Coral community, we asked Cape Coral Police (CCPD) if they have been seeing an increase in juvenile crimes. According to CCPD's spokesman Officer Brandon Sancho, he wouldn't say "juvenile crimes," but "juvenile encounters" do increase when school is out.

“The Cape Coral police do see these types of crimes being committed by juveniles. It’s not something we see every day. That’s what makes it so alarming because this crime looked very organized," Officer Sancho said.

Officer Sancho said that, while searching the brothers' home, investigators found more evidence.

“As part of the search warrant at the home, we did locate the actual notebook that truly depicted their plan and what they planned to take when they were planning to break in," Officer Sancho said.

That notebook is in evidence.

No one was home when Fox 4 visited the boys' house. However, one neighbor told us she was completely surprised the boys were arrested.

"It’s scary, these supposed to be kids, kids play,” said Elizabeth Parsquel.

Thursday, CCPD provided surveillance video which adds context to how police said the notebook plan came to life.

According to CCPD, the brothers stole 22 guns, ammunition, and magazines.