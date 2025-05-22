Cape Coral residents launch recall petition to remove Mayor John Gunter

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many Cape Coral residents are officially calling for Mayor John Gunter to step down.

Kyle L’Hommedieu, chair of the recall committee, “Take Out the Trash Committee of Cape Coral,” announced Wednesday during a heated city council meeting that he had created a recall petition saying the mayor should be removed from office.

“I believe it is time the people of this declining city know the truth about the people who pretend to represent them,” L’Hommedieu said during public comment.

During and after the meeting, L’Hommedieu was surrounded by people wanting to sign.

Cape Coral residents tell Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo why they believe it is time for Mayor Gunter to go:

L’hommedieu said Mayor Gunter should be removed on grounds of two state statutes. Below is a copy of the petition:

Recall committee chair Kyle L'Hommedieu says his goal is to get 15,000 to 20,000 people to sign.

Calls for change during the public comment period repeatedly drew applause, causing the city council to temporarily stop the meeting.

“Everybody is so upset in this city,” L’hommedieu said. “There feels to be so much corruption, no one listens to anyone.”

L’hommedieu said the decision to turn part of the Yellow Fever Creek Preserve into a water and pumping storage facility pushed him to act.

Signers of his petition each brought up controversial decisions under mayor gunter’s leadership.

“JC Park, it’s his coercion with everything that he does,” Cape Coral resident Dave Kalish said.

Multiple people mentioned the stipend he tried to passthat would have given him an extra $60,000 a year.

“He has done nothing but use this elected office in which he is supposed to serve his constituents, except to line his own pocket,” said Madalyn Propst of the Rising Voices Collective.

Mayor Gunter spoke out during the council meeting responding to the criticism.

“If you think I’ve done something illegal, please go to our state’s attorney,” the mayor told the crowd. “Go to her office and file a complaint.”

L’hommedieu said they need about 7,000 signatures in 30 days so the petition can go before the Lee County Voter Registration Office.

“The citizens in this city have power and you know what? We’re going to exercise that power,” he said.

