Cape Coral City Council votes to reduce Yellow Fever Creek Preserve by 14 acres

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday night the Cape Coral City Council moved forward with the plans for a portion of Yellow Fever Park to be used as a water and pumping storage facility in the Yellow Fever Creek Preserve.

The Preserve is currently 200 acres and would be cut down to 186 acres.

The Ordinance that went before the council was a request for the future land use map to be amended from parks and recreation to public facilities for 14.2 acres.

It has been part of parks and recreation since adoption of the comprehensive plan in 1989.

The site does back to homes in the area.

And on Wednesday night residents in the area specifically Entrada voiced their concerns about 45 foot water towers being built right next to their houses.

The 14 acres is intended to be developed with a water storage and water pumping facility that has been planned for several years and was previously approved by City Council. The city says the water pumping and water storage facility has been identified as crucial for the UEP.

With water conditions as they are in the Cape, coucilmembers said they needed to move forward and cannot delay any longer.

"It's a necessity" Councilmember Jennifer Nelson Lastra said.

Others on the council, like councilmember Rachel Kaduk took issue with the fact the name had been changed in the city's plans from preserve to park.

"A preserve is a preserve is a preserve. It shouldn't be re-purposed." Kaduk said.

Other public commenters were worried about the wildlife in the area. And the possible displacement of that wildlife.

The Cape Utilities director talked at the meeting and said they looked for a site for this 8 years ago. Lee county said they had a grant to build detention pond on the site. He presented that to council back in 2019. He said it's been a long time in the planning. There was a town hall meeting in 2020 with Entrada.

The reason Cape Utilities selected the site near Del Prado was because it is in an upland portion of the area. It was also an opportunity to partner with Parks and Recreation. It also has a lot of infrastructure. And there was a lot of natural buffering, it would not be easily seen.

They also said, that the location would potentially save millions of dollars in utility rate payer costs.

After the vote, the city sent out the below statement:

"These actions aim to support the Utility Expansion Program as city utilities extend into northern Cape Coral."

