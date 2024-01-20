Cape Coral PD investigating Friday night shooting along Pine Island Rd

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11 pm, near the intersection of NE 3rd Avenue and Pine Island Road.

CCPD telling Fox 4 that officers were nearby when the shooting occurred and heard the shots fired. They then immediately began to investigate.

Police say 2 victims were found and transported to local hospital. There status is currently unknown.

Police believe this shooting to be an isolated incident and still actively investigating. This morning crime scene tape was seen still in front of the Royal Oak Plaza along Pine Island Road.