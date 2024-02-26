Boil water notice lifted for impacted Fort Myers neighborhoods

Following a water main break, a precautionary boil water notice has been lifted

Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 26, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Following a water main break, a precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for the following communities:

The entire Subdivision of Pelican Preserve

Whispering Palms

Colonial Country Club

Legacy Gateway

Plantation Sommerset

C5

Marina Bay

Arborwood Preserve

Plantation Kingsbridge

Botanica Lakes

Shoppes at Pelican Preserve

Arborgate Shopping Center

Cypress Legends

Promenade East and West

all businesses and residence in The Forum Community

Treeline Elementary

Sherwood

Olympia Pointe

10550 & 9800 Buckingham Rd

Crossroads Shopping Center

