Boil water notice lifted for impacted Fort Myers neighborhoods

Following a water main break, a precautionary boil water notice has been lifted
Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 26, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Following a water main break, a precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for the following communities:

  • The entire Subdivision of Pelican Preserve
  • Whispering Palms
  • Colonial Country Club
  • Legacy Gateway
  • Plantation Sommerset
  • C5
  • Marina Bay
  • Arborwood Preserve
  • Plantation Kingsbridge
  • Botanica Lakes
  • Shoppes at Pelican Preserve
  • Arborgate Shopping Center
  • Cypress Legends
  • Promenade East and West
  • all businesses and residence in The Forum Community
  • Treeline Elementary
  • Sherwood
  • Olympia Pointe
  • 10550 & 9800 Buckingham Rd
  • Crossroads Shopping Center
