Boil water notice lifted for impacted Fort Myers neighborhoods

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Following a water main break, a precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for the following communities:
- The entire Subdivision of Pelican Preserve
- Whispering Palms
- Colonial Country Club
- Legacy Gateway
- Plantation Sommerset
- C5
- Marina Bay
- Arborwood Preserve
- Plantation Kingsbridge
- Botanica Lakes
- Shoppes at Pelican Preserve
- Arborgate Shopping Center
- Cypress Legends
- Promenade East and West
- all businesses and residence in The Forum Community
- Treeline Elementary
- Sherwood
- Olympia Pointe
- 10550 & 9800 Buckingham Rd
- Crossroads Shopping Center