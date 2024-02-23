Boil water notice expands following second water main break in Fort Myers

For the second time this week, there is a water main break in Fort Myers.

That's according to the City of Fort Myers.

The city says this second water main break is on Colonial Boulevard between Colonial Country Club Boulevard and Treeline Avenue.

Crews are on scene working to repair the break, the city says.

This has expanded the previous boil water notice in place.

It now includes the Olympia Pointe Subdivision, the Sherwood subdivision, the Publix Shopping Center on Lee Blvd and the Lee County Recycling Center.

The following areas were already under a boil water notice:

As a reminder to all residents and businesses in the vicinity of Treeline Ave and Forum Blvd to Daniels Pkwy including:

Forum, Promenade East and West, The Colonnades, Cypress Legends, Colonial Country Club, Treeline Elementary, Pelican Preserve Botanica Lakes, Bridgetown, Marina Bay, Arborwood, Somerset At The Plantation and Legacy Gateway

As a precautionary measure, the city advises boiling water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The city says it will continue to test the water and notify the community through AlertLee, via email, through a notice on the city's website and on social media.

