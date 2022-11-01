As Seen on 4: October 2022

STATE ASSISTANCE INFORMATION LINE - 1-800-342-3557
FLORIDA DISASTER FUND: Visit http://FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.
October 2022
- 10/28: GiveDirectly
- 10/26: Report Displaced Titled Property (Vehicles, Vessels, etc.)
- 10/25: Charlotte County Long-Term Recovery Survey
- 10/17: Federal Student Debt Relief Application
- 10/17: 2022 General Election Sample Ballots
- 10/16: DEP Guidelines on Open Burning
- 10/8: FPL Customer Assistance Application
- 10/7: FEMA Disaster Assistance Applications
- 10/6: Helping Children Cope
- 10/6: Fort Myers Beach Resident/Business Resources
- 10/5: Disaster Legal Hotlines
- 10/4: First Responder Hope Line
- 10/4: USPS Informed Delivery
- 10/4: Lee Health Facility Status
- 10/1: Power Outage Maps: FPL | LCEC
- 10/1: Florida Department of Education Storm Info