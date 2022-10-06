NewsLocal News Actions Facebook Tweet Email FACT SHEET - Large-Scale Natural Disasters: Helping Children Cope Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 06, 2022 and last updated 2022-10-06 11:56:51-04 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month