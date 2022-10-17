Watch Now
LINKS: See sample ballots for the 2022 General Election

Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:12:52-04

We've linked to Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades and Hendry county election websites' copies of sample ballots where available.

Where a sample ballot has not been provided, we have linked to either a lookup tool for your specific precinct or the county's supervisor of elections.

Lee County sample ballot for 2022 General Election

Collier County sample ballot lookup tool

Charlotte County sample ballot for 2022 General Election

DeSoto sample ballot not currently available

Glades County sample ballot lookup tool

Hendry County sample ballot for 2022 General Election

