LINKS: See sample ballots for the 2022 General Election
Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:12:52-04
We've linked to Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades and Hendry county election websites' copies of sample ballots where available.
Where a sample ballot has not been provided, we have linked to either a lookup tool for your specific precinct or the county's supervisor of elections.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.