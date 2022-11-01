After Ian: Updates for Tuesday, Nov. 1

Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.

PHONE NUMBERS TO KNOW:



Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution.

FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954

Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us

FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362 (click here for more information)

Insurance fraud/unlicensed contractor hotline: 1-239-533-1342

Legal help hotline: 1-(866) 550-2929 or click this link.

Visit http://www.iandebriscleanup.com or call 1-850-961-2002 to report titled property (vehicles, vessels) that appear displaced.

Fort Myers Beach residents: Click here for recovery information compiled by your city leaders.

Visit FloridaStormRelief.com for answers to many of your state-related questions and other resources not covered here.

RECOVERY CENTERS/SHELTERS

Disaster Recovery Centers, which provide a multitude of services including information on recovery programs and assistance are open daily:



Charlotte County - Tringali Rec Center 3450 N. Access Rd. Englewood, FL 34224

Open 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

3450 N. Access Rd. Englewood, FL 34224 Collier County - Veteran's Community Park 1895 Veteran’s Community Drive Naples, FL.

Open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

1895 Veteran’s Community Drive Naples, FL. Desoto County - Brewer Sports Park 1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia, FL 34266

Open 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily

1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia, FL 34266 Hardee County - Wauchula Civic Center 515 Civic Center Dr. Wauchula, FL 33873

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

515 Civic Center Dr. Wauchula, FL 33873 Highlands County - Highlands County Extension Office 4509 George Blvd. Sebring, FL 33875

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

4509 George Blvd. Sebring, FL 33875 Lake County - First Baptist Church of Astor 24731 Ann St. Astor, FL 32102

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

24731 Ann St. Astor, FL 32102 Lee County - Lakes Regional Library 15290 Bass Rd. Fort Myers, FL 33919

Open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Daily

15290 Bass Rd. Fort Myers, FL 33919 Lee County - Joseph P.D Alessandro Office Complex 2295 Victoria Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901

Open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Daily

2295 Victoria Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901 Lee County - Beach Baptist Church 130 Connecticut Street, Fort Myers Beach FL 33931

Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Daily

130 Connecticut Street, Fort Myers Beach FL 33931 Lee County - Santini Marina Plaza 7205 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach FL 33931

Open 24 hours a day

7205 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach FL 33931 Sarasota County - Shannon Staub Public Library 4675 Career Lane North Port, FL 34289

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

4675 Career Lane North Port, FL 34289

Lee County shelter has moved to Del Tura Plaza at 18900 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers.

POWER OUTAGES

LCEC has temporarily suspended late fees and disconnections for non-payment.

The City of Cape Coral has electronic device charging stations located at City Hall, Police Department Headquarters, and Fire Department Stations (with the exception of Fire Station 10) available daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte County Utilities Department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut-offs for non-payment until further notice. For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

INTERNET OUTAGES

Much like power outages immediately after Ian, restoring the Internet will require the examination of hundreds of thousands of miles of cabling; both overhead, underground and in some cases, underwater — and checks of individual homes will be likely. Service providers are also reporting hurdles such as newly laid cable being accidentally recut by other crews which are adding time to restoration. We have reached out to the area's main service providers asking for more transparency about the process.

As with the power outages, your ISP knows that your internet is out. Estimates given by providers should be taken as just that —estimates— and not a guarantee of reconnection time.

Click here for Verizon's critical response updates.

Verizon is operating two emergency communication centers at the following locations:



Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL (open daily 10:00am - 6:00pm)

2525 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL (open daily 8:00am - 5:00pm)

Click here for Comcast/Xfinity's critical response updates.

Xfinity provides free WiFi at Veteran's Community Park from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — 1895 Veteran's Park Drive, Naples

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber are offering the following free WiFi hotspot locations:



Captiva Fire Department Station 181, 14981 Captiva Dr., Captiva

3445 Sanibel Captiva Rd., Sanibel

906 Country Club Blvd., Cape Coral

4001 Palm Tree Blvd, Cape Coral

4195 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte

10546 Tipton Dr., Bokeelia (Pine Island)

Mobile Wi-Fi stations and laptops for public use are available at:



Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, (near the skate park), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HELP WANTED

CareerSource Southwest Florida will have a fully staffed mobile unit available to assist with disaster unemployment assistance and temporary work for recovery. The mobile unit is stationed at the Walmart at 3451 Tamiami Trail E in Naples, Friday through Sunday from 10am-6pm.

Cape Coral is hiring debris removal monitors/contractors. Call 1-866-960-2325 (option 2) for more details.

Tetra Tech is now hiring for Debris Monitors in multiple counties across the state of Florida. Apply now to get hired and be the first called upon to start work in your local county area. Call 866-960-2325 Option 2 or click here to apply.

VOLUNTEERS

Statewide, those interested in helping in the Ian recovery effort can visit http://www.volunteerflorida.org to sign up.

Those wishing to help out in Sarasota County can submit a form of interest by clicking here.

Harry Chapin Food Bank needs volunteers. Those interested can click here to register and pick a time to help.

The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center needs volunteers to help with the disaster response. To register and receive an assignment with an agency that needs assistance, visit 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950, open from 7–11 a.m. daily. You can also register at coadfl.org.

DAMAGE/REBUILDING/INSURANCE

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit this website.

A FEMA individual assistance registration site opened Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The site will operate from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., seven days a week.

FEMA has deployed a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) to the City of Marco Island to assist residents with the initial registration and application for FEMA assistance. They will be at Mackle Park from October 27th – 31st from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Help Charlotte County in reporting damage: click here to fill out a form.

To aid the residents of Fort Myers Beach, the Board of Fire Commissioners and Fire Chief Ronald R. Martin are suspending all fire inspection and permitting fees. This suspension of fees will begin on Monday, October 17, 2022, and continue for 90 days.

Marco Island City Council unanimously voted to temporarily waive city building permit fees for certain Hurricane Ian-related repairs, through December 28, 2022, in residential and commercial districts.

The City of North Port Building Division: Permits to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian are being expedited. Permit applications for roof repairs may be submitted online at NorthPortFL.gov/Building or in person at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., and are being issued within 24 hours.

Initial Payment Centers have been opened from 8am-6pm daily at the following locations:



Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road

You can also obtain free carbon monoxide detectors at these locations.



Lee County has announced the opening of an office for special rebuilding permits for construction and well water systems. The City of Fort Myers has waived permit fees associated with rebuilding as a result of the hurricane through Dec. 29.

Cape Coral permitting: Hours of operation will be Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.



City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Art Center, 4533 Coronado Pkwy.

The City of Punta Gorda Building department will be open during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). The inspection request line and online services for scheduling inspections are currently live. All state and local contractors must still register and obtain a permit for any roofing work performed over three (3) squares (300 sq ft) in the City of Punta Gorda. Please call (941) 575-3324.

Bonita Springs is waiving fees for fire inspections and permits starting Friday, October 21.

CURFEWS

Collier County: The mandatory county curfew is in effect from midnight, 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., for all areas west and south of U.S. 41, and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for residential areas in the City of Naples.

The City of North Port's overnight curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.; The only exception is work commutes.

Captiva Island will remain under the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.

Bonita Beach area curfew, including the areas in Big Hickory Island and Little Hickory Island, is still in place from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

WASTE MANAGEMENT/DEBRIS

Waste Pro (Cape Coral) customers who need replacement containers can fill out this online form.

Remember to keep piles away from mailboxes, power poles and hydrants.

Links to waste management updates: Lee County | Cape Coral | Charlotte County | Collier County

HYGIENE

Procter & Gamble's "Tide Loads of Hope" mobile laundry units are operating from 9am to 5pm at the Walmart Supercenters at 19100 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte and 11225 Tamiami Trail N in Naples.

Fort Myers Beach



Toilets, showers and laundry services are available at 7205 Estero Blvd and 2555 Estero Blvd

FOOD AND WATER

Fort Myers Beach



Water is available at 1035 Estero Blvd

Meals Ready to Eat and water are available at 7205 Estero Blvd

Prepared food and water are available at 2555 Estero Blvd

Catholic Charities is distributing food, water and other essential supplies in Bonita Springs. 28360 Beaumont Rd. Tarps are also available for the community. M-F 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm.

Harry Chapin Food Bank will have a temporary mobile food pantry at Jesus The Worker Catholic Church in Fort Myers, 881 Nuna Ave, every Thursday from 1 - 3 p.m. until further notice.

DONATIONS

Ocean Church at 2016 Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral is a FEMA collection site. Diapers (adult and infant), baby wipes, formula, tarps, cleaning supplies, gas cans, portable grills, and propane tanks are in highest need at this time.

CAN Community Health holds a donation drive starting at 10am at Edison Mall (between Macy's and Dillard's) - water, canned goods, cleaning supplies, baby needs, and much more accepted. More info at http://cancommumityhealth.org/hurricane-ian-assistance

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) has coordinated an ongoing donation drive to benefit St. Matthew’s House and the Humane Society of Naples. Donations can be dropped off at 550 5th Ave. S., Naples and will be accepted through the holiday season.

TRANSPORTATION

Lee County will resume normal toll operations on two of its three bridges (Cape Coral and Midpoint) beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. No tolls will be collected on the Sanibel Causeway until further notice. The state resumed normal toll collections on all other roads Oct. 25.

Sanibel Causeway - residents allowed to cross onto the island from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Proof of residency required.

Uber will be offering free round-trip rides, up to $30 each way, to and from the state-approved Disaster Recovery Centers.

LeeTran has resumed normal operations with an abbreviated schedule for service to Fort Myers Beach. Click here for full details.

RECREATION

Recreational land managed by the South Florida Water Management District in Lee and Collier Counties reopened Oct. 26. Those in Glades and Charlotte Counties reopened on Oct. 13.

In general, boaters are advised to stay off the water and beachgoers out of the water until further notice, due to the potential for dangerous blooms of various bacteria and other toxins.

Check with your local parks and recreation department for updated information:

Lee County | Cape Coral | Charlotte County | Collier County | North Port

MEDICAL

A temporary emergency room is now open at 6890 Estero Blvd. The emergency room is open 24/7 for anyone in Fort Myers Beach requiring immediate medical care. Emergency room personnel will collect health insurance info on-site, however they will not bill for services.

MISCELLANEOUS

Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster is launching a long-term recovery survey for residents that experienced damage and financial loss as a result of Hurricane Ian and are struggling with unmet needs.

The Charlotte County Emergency Management Operations Call Center will continue operating with new hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. call at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Wyndham Rewards members can donate their points to the Hurricane Ian relief effort between now and November 6. All points donated will be converted to charitable donations to Save the Children and will be matched by Wyndham. wyndhamrewards.com

Licensing on Wheels, a service to obtain free replacement driver licenses, ID cards, and titles, is open from 8:30am-4:30pm seven days a week at these locations



Lakes Regional Library, 152900 Bass Road, Fort Myers

Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail

Hertz Arena 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero

Goodwill is offering individuals and families who suffered a loss of personal items a $25 voucher (maximum of 4 per family) from 10am - 4pm at the following Goodwill retail stores and Community Resource Centers:

