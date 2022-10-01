After Ian: Updates for Saturday, Oct. 1

Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.

Reconnect with loved ones: Call 1-800-733-2767 and provide as much detail as you can. Alternatively, you can submit your information via forms found at COADFL.org or https://missing.fl.gov/es

Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 to make a contribution.

OUTAGES - Click here for information on interactive outage maps. Utility companies are aware of the widespread outages and ask you do not make new outage reports. FPL outages are sourced from the online map reports; LCEC's outages are compiled by the company and posted to their social media channels at regular intervals.

FPL OUTAGES | As of 2AM Saturday Oct. 1

Manatee - 71,620

Hardee - 0

Sarasota - 122,430

DeSoto - 10,150

Charlotte - 99,610

Glades - 720

Lee - 190,110

Hendry - 3,110

Collier - 84,620 LCEC OUTAGES AS OF 6:15PM Friday, Sept. 30

Marco Island 19,582 (0 on)

Immokalee 7,787 (7,953 on)

Carnestown 2,872 (367 on)

Lehigh Acres 22,894 (10,232 on)

North Fort Myers 56,279 (0 on)

Cape Coral 94,276 (0 on)

Pine Island 7,398 (0 on)

Sanibel 10,946 (0 on)

In a statement offered late Friday, the City of Cape Coral said damage assessment of the electric grid is expected to continue Saturday before the next phase of the restoration process, which will focus on major facilities that supply power to main circuits. "After that, crews will focus on restoration of the largest number of customers in one area," the statement said. "LCEC crews will be deployed to all parts of Cape Coral, and the six-county service territory. More than 1,000 resources are dedicated to restoration and additional resources are on the way."

FOOD AND WATER

Cape Coral – along with state and federal partners – will begin opening distribution points for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. The announcement of their locations and opening times is forthcoming.

St. Matthew's House is running two community food assistance centers on Saturday; from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Naples, and from 1-3 p.m. at East Naples Baptist Church. Text SMHFOOD to 51555 to receive updates on future food distribution and response sites.

Publix will distribute nearly 8,000 gallons of water and 75,000 pounds of ice at Next Level Church (12400 Plantation Rd., Fort Myers) beginning at 11 a.m.

First Naples Church, in conjunction with Hearts with Hands, will hold a food distribution from 9-11 a.m. at the church (3000 Orange Blossom Dr.)

TRANSPORTATION

Naples Airport reopens to the public today, but on a reduced schedule from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Florida International Airport says normal operations will resume once power and water outages can be restored.

In an advisory posted late Friday night, FHP said the following: "The Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd)."

MEDICAL

Lee Health Convenient Care at Page Field will open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine will reopen on Monday. Other Lee Physician Group offices will open "as quickly as safely possible."

SCHOOLS

All Lee County Schools campuses will remain closed next week.

