Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Rescue efforts begin for Sanibel residents stuck on the island

Tropical Weather
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 17:40:56-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard began a ferry operation today to bring people on Sanibel back to the mainland.

In an update released today, the Lee County Communications Director said the Coast Guard has a boat departing from the Sanibel Boat Ramp to the island.

The boat departs from the ramp every 90 minutes to two hours and can carry 30 to 40 passengers. Those who are rescued are taken to the Port Sanibel Marina and transported by bus to Lee County shelters.

The operation ran until 7 p.m. today. It will continue as long as necessary, and as long as the boat is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month