Rescue efforts begin for Sanibel residents stuck on the island

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard began a ferry operation today to bring people on Sanibel back to the mainland.

In an update released today, the Lee County Communications Director said the Coast Guard has a boat departing from the Sanibel Boat Ramp to the island.

The boat departs from the ramp every 90 minutes to two hours and can carry 30 to 40 passengers. Those who are rescued are taken to the Port Sanibel Marina and transported by bus to Lee County shelters.

The operation ran until 7 p.m. today. It will continue as long as necessary, and as long as the boat is available.