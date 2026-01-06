Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Cape Coral Police investigating armed robbery at jewelry store

The Cape Coral Police Department says an active investigation is underway in the area of NE Pine Island Rd & NE 2nd Place.
Cape Coral investigation
Fox 4
Cape Coral investigation
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.:

A Tio Jewelers employee told Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line that multiple people came in with guns and robbed the store.

Police have the store surrounded with crime scene tape.

We are waiting for more information from police about what happened. We will bring you that information once it's released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police ask that people avoid the area at this time.

Cape Coral investigation

Details are limited at this time. A Fox 4 crew is at the scene working to get more information.

