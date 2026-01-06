UPDATE: Cape Coral Police investigating armed robbery at jewelry store

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.:

A Tio Jewelers employee told Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line that multiple people came in with guns and robbed the store.

Police have the store surrounded with crime scene tape.

We are waiting for more information from police about what happened. We will bring you that information once it's released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cape Coral Police Department says an active investigation is underway in the area of NE Pine Island Rd & NE 2nd Place.

Police ask that people avoid the area at this time.

Fox 4

Details are limited at this time. A Fox 4 crew is at the scene working to get more information.