9/11 remembrance events in Southwest Florida

Tomorrow in Lee County

Mission BBQ in Fort Myers is holding a 9/11 memorial lunch event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to honor victims and show support for all first responders in our community.

CrossFit ENG is hosting a rucking event as tribute to those lost on 9/11. The event starts at 8:45 a.m. at 326 SW 2nd Terrace in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral first responders are hosting a Remembrance Ceremony at Cape Coral City Hall at 8:30 a.m. where guests will place flags in the City Hall lawn to honor victims.

Tomorrow in Collier County

The Brotherhood Ride and FGCU PIKE are hosting a Memorial Stair Climb at the Naples Grande Beach Resort starting at 8:45 a.m.

The Bonita Springs Fire District is hosting their annual Patriot Day Ceremony at the Bonita Springs Fire Station at 9 a.m.

Marco Island Police Department and Fire Rescue will host a short ceremony outside of the Police Department at 9 a.m.

Collier County Freedom Memorial Park will host a brief ceremony and luminary ceremony from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.