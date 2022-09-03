Local non-profit will host first annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

NAPLES, Fla. — Local non-profit The Brotherhood Ride and Florida Gulf Coast University PIKE are working together to host their first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The Brotherhood Ride is a local organization that works to honor fallen first responders through bike ride events every year. In partnership with the FGCU PIKE fraternity, Brotherhood Ride is inviting all first responders and the public to honor 9/11 victims this year.

The stair climb will be held at the Naples Grande Beach Resort on September 11 at 7:30 a.m. Those who wish to participate must register with a donation, starting at $1, which will benefit The Brotherhood Ride.

Participants can choose from three events to compete in. There will be a 30 and 50-mile bike ride event, a 110-flight stair climb and a car rally. To register, visit this link.