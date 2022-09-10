Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral first responders hosting 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Cape Coral 9/11 Ceremony
Curt Tremper
Cape Coral 9/11 Ceremony
Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 12:33:10-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department and Police Department, along with the City of Cape Coral, are hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony tomorrow.

The event will be held at the Cape Coral City Hall Front Lawn and starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to join.

The ceremony will begin with a brief presentation. Afterwards, guests will stake exactly 2,997 American flags in the front lawn of City Hall.

Each flag will be marked with the name of a victim of the attacks, to honor their memory and reaffirm that we will never forget.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Jennifer Hudson Show - Coming Sept 12