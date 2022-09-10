Cape Coral first responders hosting 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department and Police Department, along with the City of Cape Coral, are hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony tomorrow.

The event will be held at the Cape Coral City Hall Front Lawn and starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to join.

The ceremony will begin with a brief presentation. Afterwards, guests will stake exactly 2,997 American flags in the front lawn of City Hall.

Each flag will be marked with the name of a victim of the attacks, to honor their memory and reaffirm that we will never forget.