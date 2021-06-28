Watch
4th of July fireworks set to spark at Fort Myers Beach

Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:21:07-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — It's celebration time! Firework celebrations are back this weekend to bring in the 4th of July right. The firework display is set to start at 9pm this Sunday and will last for 20 minutes.

It is expected to be heavy traffic due to the holiday, so if you can't find parking on the street or in a parking garage, there will be parking available at Newton Beach Park and the Lee County Park.

Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed for oncoming traffic from 9pm to 11:30pm.

