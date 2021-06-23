Watch
The annual Bonita Springs "Star-Spangled Bonita" is back with a bang

Fireworks and lasers will fill the skies in Bonita Springs during the annual Fourth of July celebration
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 12:59:46-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Prepare your red, white and blue for the annual Fourth of July “Star-Spangled Bonita” event.

The City of Bonita Springs event kicks off with live music starting at 7 p.m.

A golf cart flow parade will follow the live music.

The night will wrap up with a firework and laser light show at dusk.

The Fourth of July celebration is free of cost.

The “Star-Spangled Bonita” event will be located at Riverside Park. The address to Riverside Park is 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.

