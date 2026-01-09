'Years in the making': Collier County dedicates land for veterans' state nursing home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County will soon be home to Florida's 10th state veterans nursing home after county commissioners formally donated land from the former Golden Gate Golf Course on Friday, clearing the final hurdle for the long-awaited facility.

The $125 million project will sit on nearly 24 acres and feature 120 skilled nursing beds along with an adult day health care center.

'Years in the making': Collier County dedicates land for state veterans' nursing home

Florida Veterans' Affairs Director Major General James Hartsell said the facility will set a new standard.

"This is going to be the best in the nation, top of its class. There is no doubt in my mind," Hartsell said.

Collier County Commission Chairman Burt Saunders said the county committed $40 million to the project, with state and federal funding covering the remainder.

"All the federal funding is in place, all the state funding is in place – the architectural and design work is almost 100% complete," Saunders said.

The facility will serve Collier County's 28,000 veterans and their caregivers, providing much-needed local care options.

"In addition to the skilled nursing home, this will have an adult day health care facility attached to it which will provide services to all of our veterans in Collier County — 28,000 veterans — as well as their caregivers," Saunders said.

Local veteran William Graebe said the new facility will eliminate lengthy travel times for veterans who often travel to Port Charlotte, Tampa, or Miami for specialized services.

"But you're looking at basically an hour and a half without traffic drive from here to there… But now that we have something that's going to be local, it's even better for us because we can eliminate the travel time," Graebe said.

Construction is expected to begin in July, with a ribbon cutting planned for mid-2028.

