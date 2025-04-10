NAPLES, Fla. — Residents of Wilshire Lakes celebrated the first responders of Collier County Thursday.
They held a parade and pizza party for the Collier County Sheriff's Office and North Collier Fire District for their response to a brush fire that threatened their homes a couple of weeks ago.
Wilshire Lakes residents come together to celebrate Collier County first responders
Posted
NAPLES, Fla. — Residents of Wilshire Lakes celebrated the first responders of Collier County Thursday.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.