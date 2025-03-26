Watch Now
HOMES THREATENED: Live look at brush fire burning near I-75 in Naples

The Florida Forest Service says homes are threatened.
Michael Yarusevich
UPDATE 5:01PM WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
The Florida Forest Service says the fire is now 60% contained.

UPDATE 4:39PM WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26
The Florida Forest Service just gave this update on the fire. Six acres are now burning. It's 25% contained.

A second air unit is now dumping water on the fire.

PDATE: 4:27PM WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says a limited evacuation is underway for part of the Wilshire Lakes neighborhood. In the map below, you see it's along I-75, between Immokalee and Vanderbilt Roads.

We're also told North Collier Regional Park is closed since firefighters staged their operations from there.

ORIGINAL REPORTING==============

The Florida Forest Service is fighting a brush fire off of I-75 in Naples. A spokesperson tells FOX 4 homes are threatened.

Click here to see a live look at the fire:

The Florida Forest Service says 5 acres was burning as of 4 pm and they had 0% containment.

They say the fire is burning south of Immokalee Rd in the area of Jonquil Circle.

The fire is causing slowdowns on I-75.

The forest service says it has 4 tractor plows on scene, as well as air craft and the local fire department.

