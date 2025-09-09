NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County commissioners are urging state regulators to block Florida Power & Light’s proposed electric rate hikes.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to formally express their opposition to Florida Power & Light’s proposed rate increases slated for next year. FPL originally sought nearly $9 billion in hikes over four years, later reducing that request by about 30% under a recent settlement.

WATCH WHAT LOCALS LIVING ON A FIXED INCOME SAY ABOUT THE PROPOSED RATE HIKES:

"We can fight back": Collier County Commissioners urge state to stop FPL rate hikes

“There is going to be a massive rate increase, they are going to do it on our dime and we have the choice, we have the voice to fire back and send a message to our state legislators, to our state government, to our governor,” Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall said.

FPL said the hikes would help pay for solar and battery-storage projects. But some people said the costs would hit their budgets hard.

“Thirty years ago if I got a 30 dollar bill it was high, now it’s almost $200 a month – and last month it was the highest it’s ever been,” said Carolyn Alden, a Golden Gate local living on a fixed income. “They make billions a year and I’m struggling to get by every month — so yeah, it’s outrageous."

Advocates hope Collier County’s move will ripple outward and put more pressure on FPL to change its course.

“This makes a big influence and a big impact. Our commissioners here in Collier County by passing this resolution are speaking for 400 thousand residents in the county and this can be used as an argument against this rate increase,” said Solemi Hernandez, Florida organizer for Food & Water Watch.

"This will influence the decision they will take at the end and how much money our increase will be," Hernandez added.

The proposed hikes are still under review.

"We expect the typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill will increase next year by about $3.79 a month," FPL President Armando Pimentel said in a recent statement. "Even with the proposed increase, FPL's bill would be about 20% lower than it was 20 years prior when adjusted for inflation."

State regulators will hold hearings in October to decide whether the rate increases will move forward.