WATER-LOGGED: Parts of Naples flood in Friday afternoon storms...again

NAPLES, Fla. — Friday afternoon, parts of Southwest Florida saw its usual summer afternoon storms. But "just the usual" had an effect that we shouldn't want to become "the usual" — and that's significant flooding on local streets around parts of Naples.

Naples Police first began warning residents around 4:00pm Friday. It included warnings of flipping manhole covers as water rushed by.

UPDATE: Gordon Drive south of Galleon & Rum Row between Bay Rd. & Ocean Dr. is impassable. https://t.co/l4JxSbNHxg — Naples Police Dept. (@NaplesPolice) August 16, 2024

FOX 4's Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett began checking on the conditions a short time later.

And he was in the Port Royal area when he first encountered streets so flooded, you could not safely drive through.

Mahmoud Bennett Rains from typical summer afternoon storms were too much for parts of Naples Friday. As much as 3.5 inches of rain fell in Port Royal, swamping streets and catching some drivers off-guard.

FOX 4 Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls said as much as 3.5 inches of rain fell in the community Friday afternoon, growing to 4-5 inches as you expand further out from the area. The storms were hyper-local, from Pine Ridge and south.

Read more here: FORECAST: A break from the heat, but storms cause flooding in Naples again