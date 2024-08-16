WATER-LOGGED: Parts of Naples flood in Friday afternoon storms...again

NAPLES, Fla. — Friday afternoon, parts of Southwest Florida saw its usual summer afternoon storms. But "just the usual" had an effect that we shouldn't want to become "the usual" — and that's significant flooding on local streets around parts of Naples.
Naples Police first began warning residents around 4:00pm Friday. It included warnings of flipping manhole covers as water rushed by.
UPDATE: Gordon Drive south of Galleon & Rum Row between Bay Rd. & Ocean Dr. is impassable. https://t.co/l4JxSbNHxg— Naples Police Dept. (@NaplesPolice) August 16, 2024
FOX 4's Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett began checking on the conditions a short time later.
And he was in the Port Royal area when he first encountered streets so flooded, you could not safely drive through.
FOX 4 Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls said as much as 3.5 inches of rain fell in the community Friday afternoon, growing to 4-5 inches as you expand further out from the area. The storms were hyper-local, from Pine Ridge and south.
