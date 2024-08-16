FORECAST: An unusually dry weekend ahead

Here is your forecast for Friday August 16th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a touch cooler this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. This is because the humidity is starting to slowly drop around town. There are no heat advisories today due to the lower humidity. We are forecasting a high of 93° with heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100° instead of 105°-109° that we have seen the past few days. We will see a 30-40% chance of scattered showers and storms today mainly in Collier county.

This weekend, drier air starts to move in all thanks to the overall flow around Hurricane Ernesto which will move moving north over Bermuda. That dry air will drop our humidity and lower our rain chances. Saturday and Sunday we will be mostly dry with only a 10% chance of a shower or storm. Highs both days will be in the low 90s. Overnights will be a little cooler thanks to the dry air. We will start each day in the mid 70s which is around our average of 75° but lower than what we have seen in a while.

The dry air starts to get replaced by more moisture early next week and afternoon showers and storms will return to the forecast starting Tuesday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

