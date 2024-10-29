COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Naples has long been known as a hotbed of Republican voters and donors.

More than 100,000 voters have already cast their ballots before Election Day.

Watch below to see our voters feel about this year's election:

Voice of the Voters: Naples

In the lead up to Election Day, Fox 4 is speaking with voters in every community of southwest Florida to find out what is driving them to the ballot box.

The economy was one of the top issues on the minds of voters, but many of them spoke about a feeling of disillusionment.

“I think the process of selecting candidates has been left to the extreme left and right of both parties. I think that needs to be corrected,” said Joe Diondo, a lifelong Republican, who says he’s voting for Vice President Kamala Harris. “I’m a Republican at heart, but I can’t vote for Trump. I think we need to have a new leader of the republican party to bring back our old values.”

Other voters seem hesitant to speak out.

“I don’t really share opinions about (politics) it’s something that’s really personal,” said Michael, a Naples voter. "When it comes to politics, you create waves that aren’t necessary."

At the Fifth Ave Coffee Company and Sixth Street Diner, owner Frederik Overdijking sees firsthand how the economy impacts his customers and his business.

“The prices of everything have gone up. The prices for eggs, bacon, all these prices have really gone up. You can’t always pass that along to the customer,” said Overdijking.

Compared to neighboring counties, voters in Collier have fewer local races and almost no local Democrats to choose from.

But in a county dominated by Republicans, Fox 4 found Arlene.

“I’m a yellow-dog Democrat. What can I say? You found one in Naples, Florida,” said Arlene. “I’ve had friends through the years who voted Republican, no problem. But I have trouble respecting people who are voting for Donald Trump. I think he’s a bad guy.”

“I hope it swings one way, to be honest with you. But time will tell. It seems to be close,” said Overdijking.

“I have my feelings about it,” said Michael. "It’s a pretty important election this time.”