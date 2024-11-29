USA Field Hockey hosts national event at Paradise Coast Sports Complex

NAPLES, Fla. — This weekend the National 2024 Hockey Festival is taking over the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

USA Field Hockey is using nine turf fields for players of all ages.

They've partnered up with 3-Step Sports, which says it's the "nation's largest and most impactful youth sports club."

Players will take the field for 55 minute games from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

They've come from all over the country to play in Naples, with their parents watching proudly nearby.

"I'm down here with my daughter and her team is here for a weekend tournament," one parent said. "The complex is beautiful, We had no trouble getting in and out. It's got some amenities down the road, lots of stuff right on site. Really well organized, really clean and it's going to be a great weekend."

The complex opened in 2020 and has been hosting sporting and community events ever since.

Plus, it's the home of FC Naples, which will have its first game in early March.

More of the complex is being constructed, but as it has been doing, the complex will continue to host events.