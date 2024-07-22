"UNACCEPTABLY HIGH": Health leaders warn of alcohol-related deaths, Naples organization works to save lives

NAPLES, Fla. — As global health leaders warn the death toll from alcohol abuse is “unacceptably high,” a Naples organization is working to save lives.

At the St. Matthew’s House’s Naples Boutique Thrift store, Robert Whatley loves his job and his “family of friends” he’s discovered.

Whatley says his alcohol addiction began more than 40 years ago, but got progressively worse through the years.

By the time he was 62, an alcohol-induced seizure put him in a coma for two months.

Today, he’s sober after going through a year-long, faith-based recovery at Justin’s Place, part of St. Matthew’s House.

“Most of the time I don’t even remember the old days,” said 65-year-old Whatley, “...because I’m living a life of joy, of joy and sincerity.”

For Sal Padilla of LaBelle, alcohol addiction began in grade school.

“My dad gave me my first beer when I was 9-years-old. I remember that,” said Padilla, also a graduate of Justin’s Place. "I took a couple more and got a buzz off of that."

The two men are part of an estimated group of 400 million people worldwide who suffer from some form of alcohol use disorder, according to the World Health Organization.

A recent WHO report found 2.6 million die in a year from alcohol consumption, a number the organization calls unacceptably high.

WHO argues more treatment programs are needed worldwide.

For Whatley, getting a “buzz” these days comes through skydiving.

During a recent dive at Skydive City in Zephyrhills, Whatley gave a plug for St. Matthew’s House in a video.

“It’s a thrill. It’s a thrill that I always wanted to do,” said Whately.

Whatley and Padilla hope the world understands recovery is possible.