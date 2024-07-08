Trio charged with animal cruelty for trying to sell dogs on Naples Pier in heat

NAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested three people for animal cruelty at the Naples Pier on Sunday.

According to Naples Police, two women and a man were seen pulling a beach cart with several puppies in it. Police say they were going up to people and trying to sell the dogs.

When officers got to the scene, they noticed the dogs covered with a blanket. Police say they lifted the blanket and found six puppies. Two had "shallow breathing and were nearly unresponsive, appearing to be in distress due to heat-related symptoms" police said.

At the time, Naples was under a Heat Advisory with the index around 110 degrees.

Police put the dogs in their cars with water and air conditioning. After about 20 minutes, police say the dogs seemed to recover and be in better health. Collier County Domesticated Animal Services took the dogs into custody.

The trio is charged with cruelty to animals, a first-degree misdemeanor.